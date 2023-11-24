Finland allocated €3 million to support the export of grain from Ukraine

Finland will allocate €3 million in additional support to improve food security in Ukraine. In particular, these funds will go to support the export of grain and help in demining fields.

This is reported on the official portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Suomi Abroad.

Two million euros from the provided funding will be allocated as humanitarian aid to other countries, because it is with the support of Finland that the World Food Program (WFP) buys grain in Ukraine and exports it to African countries. Previously, Finland already provided support to Ukrainian grain exports in the amount of €11.5 million.

Finland also supports demining in Ukraine to help farmers recover their land for cultivation.

Finlandʼs total contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war is approximately €8.25 million.