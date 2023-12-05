Finland will produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Finland will soon start production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
In an interview with the “Iltalehti” newspaper, the countryʼs Defense Minister Antti Häkkiänen informed that a decision on the start of production will probably be made before Christmas. Negotiations on this issue have already been completed in the country.
"Currently, a plan to significantly increase ammunition production has been announced. We intend to support Ukraine even more than now. At the same time, we will further increase the readiness of Finland and the countries of Northern Europe for the production of ammunition," Häkkiänen added.
- The ministerʼs statement was heard against the background of calls from the European Commission to member states to put pressure on their defense and industrial complexes to increase the production of shells for Ukraine.
- On March 20, 2023, EU member states agreed to purchase and transfer one million 155-mm ammunition to Ukraine over the next 12 months. Already in October, “Bloomberg” wrote that the EU informed its member states that the bloc is unlikely to meet its obligations by March 2024. Most of the stated deadline has passed, and only 30% of the goal has been met.
- On November 29, the head of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU will fulfill its promise to supply Ukraine with a million ammunition, but it will take a little more time than it would like. It will take a few extra months.
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the European Union had supplied Ukraine with 300 000 of the planned million ammunition.