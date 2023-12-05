Finland will produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Finland will soon start production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

In an interview with the “Iltalehti” newspaper, the countryʼs Defense Minister Antti Häkkiänen informed that a decision on the start of production will probably be made before Christmas. Negotiations on this issue have already been completed in the country.

"Currently, a plan to significantly increase ammunition production has been announced. We intend to support Ukraine even more than now. At the same time, we will further increase the readiness of Finland and the countries of Northern Europe for the production of ammunition," Häkkiänen added.