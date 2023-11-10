Bloomberg: The EU has warned that it is “extremely unlikely” to fulfill its obligations to Ukraine regarding a million ammunition

The European Union has informed its member states that the bloc is unlikely to fulfill its obligation to provide Ukraine with one million artillery pieces of ammunition by March 2024.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to people familiar with the matter.

According to the plans, the EU undertook to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition within a year. First from the stocks it has, and then with the help of joint procurement contracts and increased industrial capacity.

More than half of the stated deadline has already passed, and the initiative has so far achieved only about 30% of the stated goal. And judging by the volume of signed contracts, there is a risk of not achieving it.