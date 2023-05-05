The EU Council finally approved the allocation of one billion euros for ammunition and missiles for Ukraine

The Council of the EU approved the allocation of one billion euros in aid for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition and, if necessary, missiles for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Council.

EU member states will jointly purchase aid from the European defense industry.

"The current decision is another important step towards the supply of more ammunition to Ukraine. The armed forces of Ukraine need a significant amount of ammunition to protect the Ukrainian people and territory. They need it quickly," said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

In total, EU military aid to Ukraine reached €5.6 billion.

The EU Council decision supports the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles from manufacturers registered in the EU or Norway. Supply chains may include organizations that are established or have production outside the European Union or Norway.

To be eligible for reimbursement from the European Peace Fund, procurement contracts or supply orders must be concluded by 30 September 2023 in the context of an existing European Defense Agency (EDA) project or within additional joint procurement projects led by a Member State.

In addition, the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) continues to strengthen the military potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — it received €61 million to finance the equipment needed for the exercises.