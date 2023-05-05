The Rheinmetall concern announced the possibility of producing up to 600,000 shells for Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall announced its ability to produce up to 600,000 artillery ammunition per year for further supply to Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, reports Handelsblatt.

"We can produce up to 600,000 shells per year," he assures.

The statement was made after the visit of the EU Commissioner for Industry, Thierry Breton, to the Rheinmetall plant in Unterluss.

The EU has promised to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells a year for defense against the invaders.

"This goal must be achieved quickly, as Ukraine risks running out of ammunition due to intense fighting," Breton said.