EU member states will purchase one million ammunitions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the EU countries reached an agreement on a joint initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. We are talking about the purchase of a million shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

"I am glad that the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the EU countries agreed on the initiative today. This will help increase the production of the European defense industrial complex and increase our security," Kaja Kallas noted.

Details of the arrangements have not yet been made public, but ahead of the meeting, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell proposed a three-point plan to supply Ukraine with €2 billion of ammunition: supplying existing stockpiles, purchasing 155mm ammunition and putting the industry under martial law.

It should be noted that the European defense industry is capable of producing about 25 000 shells per month.