The EU signed the first contracts on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

The European Defense Agency (EDA) signed the first eight contracts with manufacturers for the joint procurement of 155 mm ammunition.
This was reported in the EDA press service.
The contracts concern ammunition for the most common self-propelled howitzers that the EU member states transferred to Ukraine: the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Slovak Zuzana.
In order to comply with legal obligations and protect trade secrets, EDA does not disclose the names of contractors and prices and does not comment on ongoing negotiations.
- On March 20, EU member states agreed to purchase one million 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine over the next 12 months. On May 5, the Council of the EU approved the allocation of one billion euros in aid for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition and, if necessary, missiles for Ukraine.
- In May, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that Ukraine uses an average of 110 000 munitions of 155 mm caliber per month.