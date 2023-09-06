The EU signed the first contracts on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

The European Defense Agency (EDA) signed the first eight contracts with manufacturers for the joint procurement of 155 mm ammunition.

This was reported in the EDA press service.

The contracts concern ammunition for the most common self-propelled howitzers that the EU member states transferred to Ukraine: the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Slovak Zuzana.

In order to comply with legal obligations and protect trade secrets, EDA does not disclose the names of contractors and prices and does not comment on ongoing negotiations.