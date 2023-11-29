Out of the planned million ammunition, the European Union supplied Ukraine with 300 000

The European Union (EU) handed Ukraine about 300 000 artillery ammunition out of the promised million.

Reuters writes about this, referring to the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a speech to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Minister Kuleba called on allies for closer cooperation in the defense sector, because this is necessary for defeating Russia. In addition, Kuleba said that on November 28 he held a productive meeting with the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry Juraj Blanar. He assured that the Slovak center for service and repair of Ukrainian heavy equipment will continue to work.