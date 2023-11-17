In 2024, the Netherlands will give Ukraine an additional €2 billion in military aid

The Dutch government has allocated an additional €2 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2024. On November 17, Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren stated this in a comment to Reuters.

Earlier, the Netherlands announced that in 2024 it would give Ukraine €102 million for reconstruction and humanitarian aid (the amount can be increased if necessary).

According to Ollongren, together with the latest package, the total amount of support for Ukraine during the war will amount to about €7.5 billion.