The Netherlands informed about a new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine. It will include ammunition

Over the next eight months, i.e. until the middle of 2024, the Netherlands will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €500 million.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren, following a two-day trip to Ukraine, as the Dutch publication "Het Parool" reports.

The package consists of ammunition. About €260 million will be spent on artillery shells, another €240 million on ammunition for tanks. They plan to transfer them by mid-2024.

Ollongren added that the Netherlands will provide military assistance to Ukraine "as much as it is necessary."