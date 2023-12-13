Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged prisoners of war

On December 13, Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged prisoners of war. 32 Armenians and two Azerbaijanis were released from captivity.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens.

The exchange took place on the border of the two countries. The discharged soldiers will soon undergo a medical examination and return to their families.

Earlier, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the exchange of prisoners of war. They talked about the same number of detainees: Baku promised to release 32 Armenian soldiers, Yerevan — two Azerbaijani ones.