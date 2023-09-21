The deputy commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation died in Nagorno-Karabakh

During the shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deputy commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation, Ivan Kovgan, died. The President of Azerbaijan apologized to Putin for the death of Russian peacekeepers.

"Meduza" writes about it.

Ivan Kovgan was the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Kremlin said that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, allegedly called Putin on his own initiative and expressed his deep condolences over the tragic death of Russian peacekeepers.

On September 21, a meeting between representatives of the local Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities is taking place in the city of Yevlakh. They discuss the reintegration of the region "within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan", the rights and security of the Armenians of the region. In fact, the future existence of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is decided at the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire agreement. Locals hide in basements, and those who have cars go to the airport, to the base of Russian peacekeepers, so that they help with the evacuation.