Fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh stops. The sides agreed on a meeting

The so-called authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh decided to cease fire. Hostilities should cease from 13:00 on September 20, 2023.
This was reported by 24News with reference to the information center of the unrecognized republic.
The unrecognized "Republic of Artsakh" accepted the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission. As part of the agreement, Armenian troops will withdraw "from the deployment zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent", and the armed units of the unrecognized republic will be disbanded, and heavy equipment will also be withdrawn.
Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in Yevlakh on September 21. It will discuss "issues raised by the Azerbaijani side about reintegration, ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues of ensuring the livelihood of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan."
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed the ceasefire agreement. "Anti-terrorist measures" are stopped.
The publication "Armenpress" notes that 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in Karabash as a result of shelling.
- In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, with the support of Armenia, declared independence from Azerbaijan. This led to hostilities that lasted until 1994. The armed conflict ended with the signing of the Bishkek Protocol on Armistice and Ceasefire, but armed clashes occur periodically between the parties. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is inhabited by Armenians.
- On September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the beginning of the "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan demands that Armenia completely withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh and dissolve the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan says that the operation in the region is a response to a series of "military provocations and terrorist attacks" by Armenian forces.
- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of the Security Council of Armenia and addressed the nation. He confirmed shelling along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabash, as well as attempts to break through the defense line and accused Baku of intending to carry out ethnic cleansing of Armenians.