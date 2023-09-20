Fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh stops. The sides agreed on a meeting

The so-called authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh decided to cease fire. Hostilities should cease from 13:00 on September 20, 2023.

This was reported by 24News with reference to the information center of the unrecognized republic.

The unrecognized "Republic of Artsakh" accepted the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission. As part of the agreement, Armenian troops will withdraw "from the deployment zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent", and the armed units of the unrecognized republic will be disbanded, and heavy equipment will also be withdrawn.

Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in Yevlakh on September 21. It will discuss "issues raised by the Azerbaijani side about reintegration, ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues of ensuring the livelihood of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan."

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed the ceasefire agreement. "Anti-terrorist measures" are stopped.

The publication "Armenpress" notes that 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in Karabash as a result of shelling.