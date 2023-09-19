Azerbaijan announced the start of an “anti-terrorist operation” in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the beginning of the "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh. The declared goal is "restoration of the constitutional order."

The agency has already announced victims from the Azerbaijani side. Cars with civilians and military personnel were blown up by landmines in the area of the Ahmedbeyli — Fizuli — Shusha road. Two soldiers were also wounded by mortar fire.

The Ministry of Defense claims that Armenian troops are firing artillery from positions where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed. They are shelling Azerbaijani positions in the Aghdam direction.

The Defense Department of Armenia denies the shelling and says it is disinformation.

The media report on the shelling of the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic — the city of Stepanakert.