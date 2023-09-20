Russian peacekeepers were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan announced the restoration of sovereignty

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the death of its peacekeepers in the area of the settlement of Janyatag in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the agency, the vehicle of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was returning from the observation post when it was fired upon from small arms. All who were in the car died. The department does not report the number of those killed.

Neither the Azerbaijani nor the Armenian side has yet commented on this.

Meanwhile, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said that after "anti-terrorist measures" in Nagorno-Karabakh, the country has restored its sovereignty. According to him, the troops achieved success and set tasks. Aliyev announced the beginning of the disarmament of the army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.