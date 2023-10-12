News

Armenia filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan at the UN International Court of Justice

Anna Kholodnova
Armenia appealed to the UN International Court of Justice to order Azerbaijan to withdraw all military and law enforcement personnel from all civilian institutions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This was reported by "France 24" with reference to AFP.

Armenia also urged the court to ensure that Azerbaijan refrains from any actions that would lead to the displacement of ethnic Armenians who remained there or prevent the return of refugees.