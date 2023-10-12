Armenia filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan at the UN International Court of Justice

Armenia appealed to the UN International Court of Justice to order Azerbaijan to withdraw all military and law enforcement personnel from all civilian institutions in Nagorno-Karabakh.
This was reported by "France 24" with reference to AFP.
Armenia also urged the court to ensure that Azerbaijan refrains from any actions that would lead to the displacement of ethnic Armenians who remained there or prevent the return of refugees.
- On September 19, Azerbaijan informed about the start of an "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) to "restore constitutional order." After a day of fighting and shelling, the unrecognized NKR capitulated, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev informed about the restoration of the countryʼs sovereignty. On September 20, Azerbaijan put forward demands — the dissolution of the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the disarmament of all its formations. After that, NKR forces began to hand over equipment and weapons, and Armenians began to leave Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan begins the reintegration of the region.
- The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.
- Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, but Baku denies this, saying Armenians can remain in Karabakh. The United Nations mission, which visited Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan for the first time in 30 years, did not see any oppression of the ethnic population.