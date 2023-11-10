Ihor Kolomoiskyi was kept in custody. The lawyers asked for house arrest

At a meeting on November 10, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv rejected the request to change the preventive measure against oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi and kept him in custody for another two months.
Lawyers asked for house arrest instead of pre-trial detention center due to the deterioration of the oligarchʼs health, Suspilne reports from the courtroom.
Kolomoisky said at the previous court session that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta". Later, he was informed about the suspicion of taking more than half a billion hryvnias abroad.
- Kolomoiskyi has been in custody since September 3 — the day before he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He is accused of taking possession of 9.2 billion hryvnias of PrivatBank. The businessman has already received several suspicions, including the laundering of 5.8 billion hryvnias through PrivatBank.
- Previously, the defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. The court did not satisfy the appeal and left the preventive measure unchanged — detention and a bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias. After that, the lawyers asked to cancel the bail, but the court did not satisfy their complaint.