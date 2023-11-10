Ihor Kolomoiskyi was kept in custody. The lawyers asked for house arrest

At a meeting on November 10, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv rejected the request to change the preventive measure against oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi and kept him in custody for another two months.

Lawyers asked for house arrest instead of pre-trial detention center due to the deterioration of the oligarchʼs health, Suspilne reports from the courtroom.

Kolomoisky said at the previous court session that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.