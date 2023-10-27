News

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi was kept in custody for another two months

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv kept oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody for another two months.

This is reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

Before that, the court ordered him to undergo an additional medical examination, as his lawyers claimed that their client was deprived of access to vital drugs in the pre-trial detention center.

Kolomoisky said in the courtroom, at the previous hearing, that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.