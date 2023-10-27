Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi was kept in custody for another two months

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv kept oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody for another two months.
This is reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.
Before that, the court ordered him to undergo an additional medical examination, as his lawyers claimed that their client was deprived of access to vital drugs in the pre-trial detention center.
Kolomoisky said in the courtroom, at the previous hearing, that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta". Later, he was informed about the suspicion of taking more than half a billion hryvnias abroad.
- Kolomoiskyi has been in custody since September 3 — the day before he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He is accused of taking possession of 9.2 billion hryvnias of "PrivatBank". The businessman has already received several suspicions, including the laundering of 5.8 billion hryvnias through "PrivatBank".
- Previously, the defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. The court did not satisfy the appeal and left the preventive measure unchanged — detention and a bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias. After that, the lawyers asked to cancel the bail, but the court did not satisfy their complaint.