Cyprus became the 30th country to join the “security guarantees” for Ukraine

The Republic of Cyprus became the 30th country to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

On July 12, the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.

Recently, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia joined the security guarantees. They were also joined by Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Lithuania.