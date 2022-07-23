The war. The invaders shelled Slovyansk, the USA gives Ukraine HIMARS and Phoenix Ghost drones, the “Grain Agreement” is signed. Day 150: live coverage

Russian troops again shelled the residential quarters of Sloviansk with cluster shells, injuring civilians. The occupiers in Kherson oblast want to establish a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro river after the attacks on the Antonivka bridge. The United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million — the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive four more HIMARS surface-to-air missiles and 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones. Plus, an additional $175 million will be allocated to Ukraine for weapons and military training. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Western weapons reduced the daily losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — on average, they decreased to 30 dead and 250 wounded per day. Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN. Follow the main events of the 150th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 22).