HIMARS and Phoenix Ghost drones. The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million

The White House announced a new $270 million military aid package to Ukraine.

This was stated by John Kirby, communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, The Washington Post reports.

The new package includes four HIMARS MLRS (Ukraine currently has 12 of them) and ammunition for them, another 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones (previously the USA transferred 121 units), 36 thousand ammunition for artillery, and anti-tank weapons. Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported on the last two points of the package.

In addition, the website of the White House announced the additional allocation of $175 million to Ukraine for weapons and training of the Ukrainian military.