HIMARS and Phoenix Ghost drones. The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million

The White House announced a new $270 million military aid package to Ukraine.
This was stated by John Kirby, communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, The Washington Post reports.
The new package includes four HIMARS MLRS (Ukraine currently has 12 of them) and ammunition for them, another 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones (previously the USA transferred 121 units), 36 thousand ammunition for artillery, and anti-tank weapons. Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported on the last two points of the package.
In addition, the website of the White House announced the additional allocation of $175 million to Ukraine for weapons and training of the Ukrainian military.
- On July 20, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, following the results of the fourth meeting in the Rammstein format, stated that the United States and its allies should provide Ukraine with a total of 20 rocket launchers. Ukraine already has twelve of them — these are HIMARS.
- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the US will transfer four more HIMARS to the Armed Forces. Taking into account the new deliveries, Ukraine will have a total of 16 such MLRS.
- Ukraine is also promised two NASAMS air defense systems.