The Pentagon has released a full list of weapons provided to Ukraine

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

Since the beginning of its rule, the administration of US President Joe Biden has provided Ukraine with military aid totaling $6.3 billion.

This was reported by the Pentagon press service.

It also reminded that on June 15, the United States decided to allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion.

Full list of weapons provided to Ukraine from August 2021:

  • more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
  • more than 6,500 Javelin anti-tank systems;
  • more than 20,000 other anti-tank systems;
  • more than 700 tactical UAVs Switchblade;
  • 126 155-mm howitzers and 260 thousand 155-mm artillery shells;
  • 108 tactical machines for towing 155-mm howitzers;
  • 19 tactical vehicles for evacuation of equipment;
  • HIMARS MLRS and ammunition for them;
  • 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
  • hundreds of armored highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles;
  • 200 M113 armored personnel carriers;
  • more than 7,000 small arms;
  • more than 50 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;
  • 75,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets;
  • 121 tactical unmanned aerial vehicle Phoenix Ghost;
  • laser-guided missile systems;
  • Puma unmanned aerial vehicles;
  • unmanned coastal defense ships;
  • 22 anti-artillery radars;
  • 4 anti-mortar radars;
  • 4 air surveillance radars;
  • 2 Harpoon coast guard systems;
  • M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
  • C-4 explosive and detonating equipment for clearing obstacles;
  • tactical secure communication systems;
  • thousands of night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders;
  • commercial satellite imaging services;
  • protective equipment for neutralization of explosive objects;
  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;
  • medical supplies, including first aid kits;
  • electronic equipment for suppression of interference;
  • field equipment and spare parts;
  • financing of training, service and support.

The United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional opportunities for self-defense.