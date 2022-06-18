The Pentagon has released a full list of weapons provided to Ukraine

Since the beginning of its rule, the administration of US President Joe Biden has provided Ukraine with military aid totaling $6.3 billion.
This was reported by the Pentagon press service.
It also reminded that on June 15, the United States decided to allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion.
Full list of weapons provided to Ukraine from August 2021:
- more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- more than 6,500 Javelin anti-tank systems;
- more than 20,000 other anti-tank systems;
- more than 700 tactical UAVs Switchblade;
- 126 155-mm howitzers and 260 thousand 155-mm artillery shells;
- 108 tactical machines for towing 155-mm howitzers;
- 19 tactical vehicles for evacuation of equipment;
- HIMARS MLRS and ammunition for them;
- 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
- hundreds of armored highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles;
- 200 M113 armored personnel carriers;
- more than 7,000 small arms;
- more than 50 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;
- 75,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets;
- 121 tactical unmanned aerial vehicle Phoenix Ghost;
- laser-guided missile systems;
- Puma unmanned aerial vehicles;
- unmanned coastal defense ships;
- 22 anti-artillery radars;
- 4 anti-mortar radars;
- 4 air surveillance radars;
- 2 Harpoon coast guard systems;
- M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
- C-4 explosive and detonating equipment for clearing obstacles;
- tactical secure communication systems;
- thousands of night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders;
- commercial satellite imaging services;
- protective equipment for neutralization of explosive objects;
- chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;
- medical supplies, including first aid kits;
- electronic equipment for suppression of interference;
- field equipment and spare parts;
- financing of training, service and support.
The United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional opportunities for self-defense.