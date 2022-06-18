The Pentagon has released a full list of weapons provided to Ukraine

Since the beginning of its rule, the administration of US President Joe Biden has provided Ukraine with military aid totaling $6.3 billion.

This was reported by the Pentagon press service.

It also reminded that on June 15, the United States decided to allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion.

Full list of weapons provided to Ukraine from August 2021:

more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

more than 6,500 Javelin anti-tank systems;

more than 20,000 other anti-tank systems;

more than 700 tactical UAVs Switchblade;

126 155-mm howitzers and 260 thousand 155-mm artillery shells;

108 tactical machines for towing 155-mm howitzers;

19 tactical vehicles for evacuation of equipment;

HIMARS MLRS and ammunition for them;

20 Mi-17 helicopters;

hundreds of armored highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles;

200 M113 armored personnel carriers;

more than 7,000 small arms;

more than 50 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;

75,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets;

121 tactical unmanned aerial vehicle Phoenix Ghost;

laser-guided missile systems;

Puma unmanned aerial vehicles;

unmanned coastal defense ships;

22 anti-artillery radars;

4 anti-mortar radars;

4 air surveillance radars;

2 Harpoon coast guard systems;

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

C-4 explosive and detonating equipment for clearing obstacles;

tactical secure communication systems;

thousands of night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders;

commercial satellite imaging services;

protective equipment for neutralization of explosive objects;

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;

medical supplies, including first aid kits;

electronic equipment for suppression of interference;

field equipment and spare parts;

financing of training, service and support.

The United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional opportunities for self-defense.