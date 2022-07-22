Western weapons help. Zelensky announced the reduction of daily losses at the front

In an interview with the American edition of The Wall Street Journal, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the daily losses of the Ukrainian army have decreased due to the supply of Western weapons and their effective use at the front.

According to the president, in May-June, the daily losses of the army amounted to 100 to 200 soldiers. He explains this by the fact that at that time, Russia could produce about 12 thousand artillery shells every day, and Ukraine only a thousand or two.

Now, as Zelensky notes, the Armed Forces can launch up to six thousand shells per day, while Russia, on the contrary, is facing a shortage of ammunition. As a result, the losses of the Armed Forces decreased to 30 dead and 250 wounded per day.

The president reminded that Ukraine classified the data on the losses of its men and women but assured that they are less than in Russia [according to the latest data, there are 39,000 killed Russians].

Among other things, Zelensky opposed a possible ceasefire until Ukraine returns all captured territories.