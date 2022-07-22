News

The losses of the Russian army in Ukraine reached 39 000 killed soldiers

Anna Kholodnova
As of July 22, Russia lost approximately 39 000 personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russian army also lost:

  • 1 704 tanks;
  • 3 920 combat armored vehicles;
  • 863 artillery systems;
  • 251 rocket salvo systems;
  • 113 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 221 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters;
  • 2 803 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 713 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 72 units of special equipment;
  • 167 cruise missiles.