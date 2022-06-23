The war. UAF hit the Snake Island, two collaborators were attacked in Kherson Oblast, oil refinery was on fire in Russia, Ukraine received 12 Panzerhaubitzes. Day 120: live coverage

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed its attack on the Snake Island ― the occupants lost Pantzyr missile system, electronic warfare station and machinery. In Kherson Oblast, there were assassination attempts of two collaborators: self-proclaimed head of Chornobayivka village Yuriy Turulev and collaborant Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Kovalyov. In Rostov Oblast, Russia, Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery was on fire ― it was connected with the family of pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Victor Medvedchuk. The Russians said it was an attack of two drones. Part of the captured Azovstal defenders may come back home soon. The Ukrainian intelligence assures that there is no danger of invasion from the territory of Belarus. The UAF are making a river fleet on Dnipro River. Follow the key events of the 120th day of the full-scale war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 22).