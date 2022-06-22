The Armed Forces of Ukraine impressed the Russian SAM, electronic warfare station and vehicles at Zmiiny

During the attack on Snake Island, the Ukrainian military hit the modern Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir", as well as the electronic warfare station. Also lined up and vehicles.

Operational Command "South" writes about it in the Facebook.

"As a continuation of the operation to defeat enemy units on the island of Zmiiny, the Pantir C1 anti-aircraft missile system, radar station and automobile equipment were hit. The final results are being investigated," they said.

In addition, 49 Russian occupiers, 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-C", 1 tractor, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 ammunition depot and 5 units of armored and motor vehicles were eliminated in the south of Ukraine during the past 24hrs.