The head of Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov confirmed the fact of the assassination attempt on the MP collaborator Kovaliov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov confirmed the fact that the car of the MP collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov had been blown up in the occupied part of Kherson oblast.

He stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"I can confirm that some action was taken. The car is blown up for sure. We are finding out the condition of this collaborator and traitor," he said.

On Wednesday, Yevhen Shevchenko, known as a "NABU agent," announced Kovaliovʼs death, but did not confirm his words. "According to preliminary information, in the city of Hola Prystan, the traitor MP Kovaliov, who remained in Kherson and said that "Russia is here forever", was killed. We are waiting for official confirmation," he wrote. Kherson Oblast Military Administration also called this information a fake.