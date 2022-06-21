The war. UAF hit the occupiersʼ garrison on the Snake Island, the Russians captured Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna villages in Luhansk Oblast and shelled Kharkiv oblast massively. Day 119: live coverage

The Ukrainian defenders hit the Snake Island: the Russian garrison there suffered heavy losses. The Russian occupants captured villages Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna and gaining a foothold there. Also they have some success near Hirske settlement. Due to the Russian shellings over Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday at least 15 civilians died. 6 persons were killed in Chuguyiv territorial community, 5 people died in Kharkiv. One child died in Kharkiv district, and three persons were killed in Zolochiv community. Follow the key events of the 119th day of war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 21).