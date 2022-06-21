Evening summary of the General Staff: Russian occupiers have made significant progress in Luhansk oblast and are consolidating

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of June 21. The Russian occupiers captured Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna in Luhansk oblast.

This was reported on Facebook of the General Staff.

No significant changes were recorded in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the occupiers continue engineering equipment for border areas and mining. They fired on the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Sumy oblast, and Gremyach in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Cherkaska Lozova and Pitomnyk. Artillery shelling was recorded near Kharkiv, Peremohy, Verkhny Saltov, Stary Saltov, Chepil, Rubizhne and Staraya Gnilytsia, as well as in the areas of Korobochkine, Mospanove and Kutuzivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions, conducting defense.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy regrouped in order to strengthen for further action in the Bakhmut direction. In connection with significant losses, the reorganization of two battalion tactical groups into one consolidated batallion tactical group was noted.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not take active action, firing at the positions of our troops with mortars, artillery and jet artillery in the areas of settlements.

Fighting continues in the Sievierodonetsk direction in the city of Sievierodonetsk. The enemy fired on areas near Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronovo, Myrna Dolyna and Hirske.

The Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the enemyʼs reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the directions of Metiolkine-Voronovo and Metiolkine-Syrotyne. The enemy retreated.

The occupiers are consolidating in the settlement of Ustynivka, are conducting an offensive in the direction of Bila Hora, and hostilities continue.

In the direction of Toshkivka — Pidlisne, the enemy captured the settlements of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna and was consolidated on the occupied frontiers. Also, has partial success in the area of the settlement of Gorske.

The Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Vysokyi.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Berestovo and Komyshuvakha. It led the offensive in the direction of Oleksandropol — Komyshuvakha. He was not successful.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In the South Buh area, the enemy fired on Ukrainian positions and conducted UAV air reconnaissance.