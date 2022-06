At least 15 people were killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday.

The head of the oblast Oleh Syniehubov reported about it.

"In the evening, the Russian occupiers fired on the Chuhuiv community. According to preliminary data, 6 dead, 4 wounded. Data is updated. In Kharkiv there are 11 wounded, 5 people died. An 8-year-old child died and her mother was injured in the Kharkiv district. There are 3 victims in the Zolochiv community," Syniehubov wrote.