Ukrainian intelligence assures that there is no threat of invasion by Belarus at the moment

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Central Intelligence Agency, said that at this stage of the war there was no threat of the Belarusian army invading Ukraine.
He stated this on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, June 22.
"Calm down, the situation is completely under control. Military training, exercises, and border strengthening are underway in Belarus. There is a whole range of military actions, but they are not aimed at fighting against Ukraine at this stage. If they have such thoughts, we will know about it at once and we will all take adequate actions together," Budanov said.
- On the border with Ukraine, Belarus maintains up to seven battalions — about 3.5-4 thousand personnel.
- From June 22 to July 1, the Belarusian army is conducting mobilization exercises near the borders of Ukraine — on the basis of military registration and enlistment offices in Gomel oblast, bordering the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts. Reservists will be called up for training. Their goal is to check the speed of replenishment of military enlistment offices. Military exercises will also be held during the meeting with the mobilized. In addition, Belarus notes that the Special Forces of the Belarusian Army will be involved in creating a "close to real" situation.
- In addition, the Belarusian army has placed wooden models of tanks in areas bordering Ukraine to demonstrate its presence.