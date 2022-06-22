Ukrainian intelligence assures that there is no threat of invasion by Belarus at the moment

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Central Intelligence Agency, said that at this stage of the war there was no threat of the Belarusian army invading Ukraine.

He stated this on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, June 22.

"Calm down, the situation is completely under control. Military training, exercises, and border strengthening are underway in Belarus. There is a whole range of military actions, but they are not aimed at fighting against Ukraine at this stage. If they have such thoughts, we will know about it at once and we will all take adequate actions together," Budanov said.