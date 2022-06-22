Ministry of Defense: Belarus has placed wooden models of tanks on the border with Ukraine

Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus place wooden models of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"In order to carry out measures of operational camouflage and demonstrate their presence, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are placing wooden models of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine." He said.

Motuzyanyk added that certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces (up to seven battalions) continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment positions, and protection of the state border (conscripts are involved on duty).