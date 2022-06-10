The war. “DPR” sentenced to death three foreign Mariupol defenders, losses of the Ukrainian economy reached $103.9 bn, Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman wants to get Ukrainian citizenship. Day 107: live coverage

Three foreign Mariupol defenders were sentenced to death in “Donetsk People's Republic”: they are British citizen Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Morocco national Saadun Brahim. Direct losses of the Ukrainian economy due to the war amounted to $103.9 billion. The learning plan regarding usage of HIMARS and M270 systems was established. The Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman consults with the Ukrainian authorities about gaining the citizenship of Ukraine. Follow the key events of the 107th day of war in our live coverage (and here's what happened on June 9).