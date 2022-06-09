NAPC head Oleksandr Novikov: Russian oligarch Mykhailo Friedman is negotiating Ukrainian citizenship

A native of Lviv, Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman is consulting with Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering its main assets in Ukraine.
This was stated in an interview with Forbes by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Oleksandr Novikov.
"As far as I know, Mikhail Fridman is consulting with the Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering the main assets in Ukraine. Such a scenario is possible for other large Russian businessmen of Ukrainian origin, such as Viktor Vekselberg, who was born in Drohobych," Novikov said.
Mikhail Fridman is a Russian businessman born in Lviv. He is a co-owner and chairman of the supervisory board of the Alfa Group consortium, which includes Alfa-Bank, Altimo, a telecommunications company that has a stake in various mobile operators, including Kyivstar, and many other companies. Fridman is on the sanctions lists of the EU, the US, Britain, and Canada. Its assets worth 12 billion hryvnias have been seized in Ukraine.
- In early June, it became known that Russian journalist Alexandr Nevzorov had applied for Ukrainian citizenship. Russia has opened a criminal case against him for spreading the truth about the war.