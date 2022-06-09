NAPC head Oleksandr Novikov: Russian oligarch Mykhailo Friedman is negotiating Ukrainian citizenship

A native of Lviv, Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman is consulting with Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering its main assets in Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Forbes by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Oleksandr Novikov.

"As far as I know, Mikhail Fridman is consulting with the Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering the main assets in Ukraine. Such a scenario is possible for other large Russian businessmen of Ukrainian origin, such as Viktor Vekselberg, who was born in Drohobych," Novikov said.