Venediktova announced the seizure of assets of Russian oligarch Friedman for 12 billion hryvnias

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the assets of Russian oligarch Mikhail Friedman worth 12 billion hryvnias, had been seized in Ukraine.

She wrote about this on her Facebook.

"These are securities of Cypriot companies affiliated with a businessman that were in bank accounts. Earlier, at the request of prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, 469 million hryvnias were seized from accounts in Alfa-Bank, which were already being prepared for withdrawal to Russia. At the same time, they didnʼt bother much with legalization. For example, they issued a sham deal, according to which they bought a company with a penny of authorized capital for a cosmic sum, ”she explained.

According to her, two weeks before the invasion, the movement of funds in the Russian direction began, and after the invasion, it intensified. Friedman and his partners tried to withdraw funds from possible sanctions.

Mikhail Friedman is a Russian businessman born in Lviv. He is the co-owner and chairman of the supervisory board of the Alfa Group consortium, which includes Alfa-Bank, Altimo, a telecommunications company that has a stake in various mobile operators, including Kyivstar, and many other companies.