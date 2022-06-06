Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov: Journalist Nevzorov has not yet been granted Ukrainian citizenship

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov has not yet been granted Ukrainian citizenship.

This was stated by Danilov on Channel 24.

"He does not yet have [Ukrainian] citizenship. He has just applied for citizenship, and it is," said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, emphasizing that Nevzorov still needs to go through a number of certain procedures and renounce Russian citizenship.