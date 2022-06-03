Russian journalist Nevzorov has applied for Ukrainian citizenship

Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov said he had applied for Ukrainian citizenship. Russia has opened a criminal case against him for spreading the truth about the war.

Nevzorov himself confirmed this information on his Telegram channel.

Prior to that, Russian Telegram channels began to spread information that Nevzorov had applied for citizenship. They also allegedly published documents from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the journalistʼs inspection of his application.

Nevzorov later confirmed this.

"There is a criminal and a victim of a crime. There is a murderer and someone he kills or tries to kill. The criminal is Russia. The victim is Ukraine. This cannot be denied. That is a fact. Well, then everyone makes their choice: to help the criminal or save his victim," he wrote.

Nevzorov noted that he "stands on the side of the victim" and is grateful to "the people of Ukraine who allowed me to take place among them."

There is no official information yet that Nevzorov has already received Ukrainian citizenship. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already signed a decree granting citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife, but there is no document on the presidentʼs website yet. Babel asked Gerashchenko and Zelenskyyʼs spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov for comments.

Alexander Nevzorov is a Russian journalist, blogger, and politician. He was a member of the Russian State Duma of four convocations — from 1993 to 2007. During the 2012 presidential election, he was Putinʼs proxy and campaigned for him.

Nevzorov became an atheist and consistently criticized the Russian Orthodox Church. In 2014, he called the annexation of Crimea "looting" and supported the Ukrainian army during the war in Donbas. After the start of a full-scale war, he publicly criticized Putin and left Russia. In March, a criminal case was opened against him for telling on his social media how the Russian army bombed Mariupol, including a maternity hospital.