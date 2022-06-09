The Kyiv School of Economics estimated the total damage to Ukraineʼs infrastructure due to the war at almost $ 104 billion

The total amount of direct losses of Ukraineʼs economy from damage and destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure is $ 103.9 billion, or 3 trillion hryvnias.

This is stated in the report of the Kyiv School of Economics.

Losses due to the destruction and damage of enterprises reached $ 11.5 billion, educational institutions — $ 1.6 billion, medical institutions — $ 1.1 billion, and kindergartens — $ 576 million.

In total, at least 44.8 million square meters of housing, 256 enterprises, 6.3 thousand railway tracks, 656 medical institutions, 1,177 educational institutions, 668 kindergartens, 198 warehouses, 20 shopping centers and 28 oil depots have been damaged, destroyed, or seized since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Losses of railway infrastructure and rolling stock as of June 8 amounted to $ 2.7 billion.

Also because of the war, Ukrainians lost almost 105,000 cars, worth a total of $ 968 million. These calculations do not take into account unregistered cars in Ukraine — "Eurobonds", so the actual amount of damage may be higher.

According to the latest data, at least 141 religious and 203 cultural buildings have already been destroyed or damaged by the fighting. The amount of damage to temples, churches, laurels, and cathedrals is $ 81 million. The Russians also damaged cultural facilities — losses amounting to $ 272 million.