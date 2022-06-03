During the 100 days of the war, the Russians destroyed 24,000 kilometers of roads and 300 bridges in Ukraine

Since February 24, the Russian occupiers have destroyed 24,000 kilometers of roads and 300 bridges in Ukraine.

This was reported in Ukravtodor (State Agency of Motor Roads of Ukraine).

The agency also notes that it has paused all large-scale projects of the "Great Construction", instead working on critical routes and "roads of life".

In the deoccupied territories, 39 temporary crossings have already been established on the roads to Kyiv, Irpшn, Bucha, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mykolayiv.

The Warsaw route from Kyiv to Kovel was also opened. Three bridges were destroyed on this road in two oblasts due to the war. All three crossings are currently operational.

The movement of trucks resumed on the highway M-06 Kyiv — Chop. After the deoccupation, a temporary crossing for cars was built near the destroyed bridge in Stoyanka, but the trucks had to go around. Currently, traffic can move along the restored left driveway of the bridge.

In addition, yesterday the traffic was opened on the finished section of the H-31 highway in Dnipropetrovsk oblast — it is almost 30 kilometers of the highway on the route Poltava — Kyiv.

Ukravtodor is also clearing roads from military and civilian equipment, garbage and dirt, 930 kilometers of state roads and communal streets of the Kyiv suburbs have already been cleared. Emergency repairs, markings and signs are being continued on the roads.