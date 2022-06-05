Ukraine needs at least two years and 900 billion hryvnias to rebuild the roads destroyed by the war

Reconstruction of roads destroyed during the war will cost Ukraine 900 billion hryvnias.

This was announced during the telethon by the first deputy chairman of Ukravtodor Andriy Ivko.

"Currently, 900 billion hryvnias are needed to restore the roads. It will take 2-4 years to restore the road transport infrastructure. We believe that it would be right to use frozen Russian assets for this," he said.