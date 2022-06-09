Ukraine has commented on the death sentences handed down to foreign troops in the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the "death sentence" handed down by an illegal Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic court to three captured foreigners who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said that all foreigners who fight in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are servicemen of the Armed Forces, have the legal status of combatants, and enjoy the rights of prisoners of war in captivity. This means that violence, intimidation, and inhumane treatment are prohibited under international humanitarian law.