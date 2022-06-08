The General Staff stated that foreigners serving in the Armed Forces have the status of combatants. What does it mean?

Foreign citizens serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are subject to the legal status of combatants.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"All foreign citizens and stateless persons who take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, admitted voluntarily to military service under a contract in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Conscription and Military Service”, — reported in the General Staff.

Foreigners serving in the Ukrainian army have the status of combatants. This status, in particular, gives them the right to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into enemy hands. This means that they are protected by the Geneva Convention.

The General Staff also reminded that the Geneva Conventions of 1949 prohibit any illegal acts, including violence, intimidation or inaction against prisoners of war, and oblige to treat the captives in humane conditions.