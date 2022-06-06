Four foreigners who fought for Ukraine and were taken prisoner face the death penalty in the “DPR”

The so-called “Prosecutor Generalʼs Office” of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" has announced the completion of an investigation into foreigners who fought on Ukraineʼs side in the war with Russia.

According to Mediazona Russian media outlet, four of them face the death penalty.

Citizens of Great Britain and Morocco are accused of seizing power and being mercenaries, though three of the prisoners officially joined the Armed Forces before the war and lived in Ukraine for several years. The “DPR” claims that all foreigners "testified" and that they could face execution as a result of the trial.

28-year-old Aiden Aslin, a former caretaker from Great Britain, was taken prisoner. He was arrested in Mariupol in April. Aiden Aslin was used by “DPR” militants in a propaganda video after the capture.

His friend, Sean Pinner, a 48-year-old former Royal English Regiment soldier, was taken prisoner with Aslin.

Another Briton who was taken prisoner is Andrew Hill from Plymouth, who, according to the Ministry of Defense, was detained in Mykolayiv Oblast.

Brahim Saadun, a 21-year-old Moroccan citizen, surrendered on March 12 in Volnovakha.