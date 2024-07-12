71 years ago, the bloody Soviet KGB leader Lavrentiy Beria lost his chance to lead the USSR. A story about how easy it is to de-power a man with unlimited powers (yes, thatʼs a hint)

After Stalinʼs death in March 1953, three of his closest associates became the main contenders for the highest power in the USSR: Georgy Malenkov, Lavrentiy Beria, and Nikita Khrushchev. Malenkov received the highest state post of the head of the government at that time, so he demonstratively occupied Stalinʼs cabinet. Khrushchev headed the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the CPSU and was supposed to manage all party work in the country. Beria got, it would seem, less significant positions of deputy head of the government and head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But in fact, he was the most powerful and influential of the three. Beria was an old Chekist. He started working in the Soviet special services in the early 1920s in the Caucasus. In 1938, Stalin took him to Moscow and appointed him head of the NKVD. During the Second World War, Beria oversaw the work of not only law enforcement agencies, but also the most important branches of the defense industry, including the development of nuclear weapons. He organized Stalinʼs international meetings, such as the Yalta Conference in February 1945. And, of course, he was responsible for repressions — purges among party members and officials, murders of political opponents abroad, executions of Polish prisoners of war, deportations of Crimean Tatars, Chechens, Ingush and other peoples. In 1945, Beria was dismissed from the post of head of the NKVD. But he still remained the curator of the law enforcement agencies, and also joined the small circle of Stalinʼs closest associates who decided all the most important state issues. Even the Soviet dictator himself at the end of his life began to fear Beriaʼs influence. There is a version that Stalin planned to repress him, but did not have time to do that. Subsequently, rumors began to spread among the Kremlin elite that it was Beria who had a hand in Stalinʼs death.

In the photo next to Stalinʼs coffin, his closest associates (from left to right): Lazar Kaganovich, Kliment Voroshilov, Mykola Bulganin, Georgy Malenkov, Lavrentiy Beria and Nikita Khrushchev, March 1953. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In March 1953, Beria was the first to regain control over the special services. The Ministry of State Security (MGB), the predecessor of the KGB, was added to the Ministry of Internal Affairs headed by him. At that time, the state security authorities kept all officials under their hood, even the highest level. It was the MGB that had the last word regarding any reshuffle of party, state, or economic personnel. And Beria further strengthened his influence on the power structures by appointing his proteges to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow and the Union republics. Khrushchev described Beria as follows: "He was intelligent and very clever. He instantly responded to any situation." As for Khrushchev himself, at the top of the leadership he developed the image of a humble and submissive executor. So Beria did not consider him as a serious competitor in the struggle for power at all. He considered Malenkov to be uninitiative and weak-willed and was confident that he would be able to manage him. In particular, with his help, Beria planned to reduce the influence of the Communist Party so that it was only engaged in ideology and did not interfere in state affairs. So already in May 1953, on Beriaʼs submission, Malenkov passed a resolution through the government, according to which the salaries of the top party leadership were halved, and additional payments were canceled altogether. During this period, Beria was as confident in his power as it gets. At meetings of the Council of Ministers and the CheKa, he could interrupt anyone, summarizing the discussion in his own words. And he also liked to keep officials in fear and periodically arranged a public scandal for some of the ministers or party members. Malenkov, Beria and Kaganovich receive a foreign delegation, 1953. Getty Images / «Babel'» In addition, Beria single-handedly began to implement very radical liberal reforms. In fact, they were ripe for a long time, but no one dared to raise these issues during Stalinʼs lifetime. In foreign policy, Beria tried to establish relations with the West. First of all, he removed Stalinʼs veto on peace negotiations in the Korean War, which at that time had reached a dead end. Beria was going to return Königsberg to the Germans, and the GDR considered it a failed project and planned to allow it to unite with West Germany. He was also inclined to return the Kuril Islands to Japan, and Karelia to Finland. In domestic politics, Beria announced a large-scale amnesty, primarily of political prisoners, and closed several high-profile political trials, including the "doctorsʼ case". He cut spending on the army and armaments. He canceled several expensive "big constructions of communism", which were implemented as part of "Stalinʼs plan for the transformation of nature", such as the Volga-Ural canal and the Main Turkmen Canal. Among other domestic political reforms, Beria planned to return to the indigenization policy pursued by the Bolsheviks in the 1920s and early 1930s. From his submission, the Central Committee adopted a resolution proposing "to strengthen the influence of local national cadres in the republics, to promote the cessation of Russification and the development of national languages and cultures." This was done to reduce the influence of underground national movements, and primarily concerned the Baltic republics and Ukraine. However, local officials were frightened and immediately began to repent and point out the "gross distortion of the Leninist-Stalinist national policy." For example, Mykola Pidhorny, the then secretary of the Kharkiv Regional Committee and the future head of the Communist Party of Ukraine, made a speech about the fact that many disciplines are taught in Russian in Kharkiv universities and this should be reviewed. But after the arrest of Beria, these changes were curtailed. Such a one-man reform policy meant that Beria was not going to share power with anyone. So Malenkov and Khrushchev conspired to get rid of their competitor. And they also attracted several more influential "old Stalinists" to their side — former Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov, member of the Presidium of the Central Committee Lazar Kaganovich and Minister of Trade Anastas Mikoyan. All of them were united by an incredible fear of Beria — they were afraid that he had compromising material on each of them and would sooner or later let it go. Later, there were legends about how more than ten bags of compromising materials were taken from the State Security Committee to the top management.

Stalin (in the center in the foreground) with his closest entourage (from left to right): Anastas Mikoyan, Nikita Khrushchev, Georgy Malenkov, Lavrentiy Beria and Vyacheslav Molotov, 1946. Getty Images / «Babel'»