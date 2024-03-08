71 years after Stalinʼs death, Russian communists suspected that he was killed by “Western special services.” In fact, they should look for the culprits right under their noses. The last days of the Soviet dictator

Stalin had poor health and did not trust doctors

The state of health of Kremlin leaders is still one of the most important state secrets. During Stalinʼs time, this secret was guarded especially strictly, and propaganda spread the myth of a "strong Caucasian body." So the researchers had to collect real facts piecemeal — in fragments of documents, letters, and memories.

Stalinʼs first serious health problems began around 1926, when he was 48 years old. He complained of severe pain in the muscles of his arms and legs. On the recommendation of doctors, Stalin underwent a course of hydrogen sulfide baths in Abkhazia. He was periodically treated at these resorts throughout the 1930s.

Joseph Stalin with bodyguards on the street in Moscow, 1920s. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In the early 1940s, Stalin developed new problems — signs of hypertension and atherosclerosis. By the end of the Second World War, the problems intensified. At the end of 1945, he had his first heart attack, and in 1946, Stalin suffered a severe stroke. During these periods, even his daughter Svetlana was forbidden not only to visit her father, but also to call him.

Despite this, Stalin did not lead a healthy lifestyle. He smoked a lot, regularly drank alcohol, especially before going to bed. And he went to bed late after 15-18 hours of sedentary working day. His "diet" consisted of fatty Caucasian dishes.

He followed the doctorsʼ advice selectively. After a stroke in 1946, he spent more time at his suburban dacha in Kuntsevo. There, Stalin walked a lot in the park in the fresh air, but continued to smoke and drink alcohol. Also, he slept too little. When his health took a turn for the worse, he abruptly quit smoking on the eve of his 72nd birthday in December 1952. Of course, it was not easy for the smoker with more than 50 years of experience. He gained weight, became irritable and agitated, and had problems with blood pressure.

Joseph Stalin surrounded by the Soviet leadership during a parade on Red Square in Moscow, late 1940s. Getty Images / «Babel'»

In addition, telling the chief about his illnesses was dangerous for the health of the doctors themselves. In 1927, rumors spread in Moscow medical circles about the sudden death of the well-known neuropathologist and psychiatrist Vladimir Bekhterev. According to legend, he was called to examine Stalin, and he unexpectedly diagnosed the Soviet dictator with a severe form of paranoia, in addition to neurological problems. Bekhterev told his acquaintances about his discovery. And in a few days, he died right during a congress of neuropathologists and psychiatrists. According to the official version, the doctor "poisoned with canned goods" at the banquet. No forensic investigation into the circumstances of death was conducted, and the body was quickly cremated.

Vladimir Vinogradov was Stalinʼs personal physician from the mid-1940s. In 1952, he strongly advised the dictator to work less and rest more. Stalin suspected a conspiracy, thinking that his enemies allegedly tried to remove him from the leadership of the state in this way. In November 1952, Vinogradov ended up in prison as part of the "Doctorsʼ Affair" — one of the large-scale repressive campaigns personally overseen by Stalin at the end of his life. Since then, no one has conducted medical examinations of the dictator. And the medical history, which was kept by Vinogradov, was destroyed by Stalinʼs personal order.

The last days of Stalin — the official version

In recent months, Stalin hardly appeared in the Kremlin. He spent all his time at the country house in Kuntsevo. Sometime before lunch, he slept, and then he got down to business. In the evening, he usually summoned four people from his closest circle to him — the deputies in the government, Georgy Malenkov, Lavrentiy Beria and Nikolai Bulganin, and the first secretary of the Moscow Regional Committee, Nikita Khrushchev. Together they discussed business, had dinner, drank, watched movies until late at night.

Such a party took place at Stalinʼs dacha on February 28, 1953. The guests left around five in the morning. According to Khrushchevʼs recollections, Stalin saw them off personally, drank a lot and was in a good humor: "He joked a lot, poked me in the stomach with his finger, calling me Mykyta. He always used the Ukrainian form of my name when he was in a good mood."

Stalin with his closest entourage in Moscow. On his left is Nikita Khrushchev, on his right is Georgy Malenkov, Lavrentiy Beria and Vyacheslav Molotov, 1946. Getty Images / «Babel'»

On the first of March, Stalin did not leave his room at noon, as was usually the case. Motion detectors installed in each room did not detect any movements. So the guards began to worry, but they did not dare to look into the chiefʼs bedroom. Finally, around six in the evening, the light came on in his room, so the security relaxed a bit. A reason to go to the chiefʼs room was found only around ten in the evening — business mail was brought, and it had to be handed over personally.

One of the guards entered the room and found Stalin in a helpless state on the floor. The security moved him to the couch and called their direct supervisor, Minister of State Security Semyon Ignatiev. According to the recollections of the guards, he did not dare to decide something on his own, but sent his subordinates to Malenkov and Beria. They arrived a round 1 AM, Khrushchev and Bulganin arrived later. After long hesitation, Malenkov and Beria decided to look into Stalinʼs room. Malenkov even took off his shoes so that they would not squeak. In a few minutes, they returned, said that Stalin was asleep, and scolded the guards for causing an unreasonable panic. After that, all four left.

On the morning of March 2, the guards reported that something was wrong with the leader. Then the "four" finally decided to call the doctors to the dacha. They quickly diagnosed Stalin with a massive hemorrhage in the left hemisphere of the brain due to hypertension and atherosclerosis of blood vessels. As a result — loss of speech, paralysis of the right arm and left leg. The next day, an expanded council of doctors announced the verdict — Stalinʼs death was inevitable within days, if not hours.