The spokesman of the IDF named the condition for canceling the ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Israel will cancel ground operation in Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages and surrenders.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus in an interview with the Australian ABC.
"If Hamas were to come out of their hiding places that they hide underneath the Israeli civilians, which is what theyʼre doing now, return our hostages — all 212 of them — and surrender unconditionally, then the war would end," Conricus noted.
"If they wonʼt, we will probably have to go in and get it [a ground operation in Gaza] done," he added.
Conricus did not answer why a ground invasion has been delayed despite days of speculation, instead saying Israeli forces will "dismantle Hamas totally".
At the same time, the American TV channel CNN, citing sources, wrote that the White House is pressuring Israel to postpone the ground invasion in order to allow negotiations for the release of new hostages.
"The administration pressed Israeli leadership to delay [the offensive] because of progress on the hostage front" and the need to get trucks of aid into Gaza, one person familiar with the discussions said.
- On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. As of October 22, Israel continues to prepare for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli side claims almost 1 500 dead of its citizens, Hamas — about almost 5 000 dead Palestinians. Also, 18 Ukrainians died in this war.
- In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip for a "local raid". The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times (NYT), citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on October 22 that the upcoming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip could last three months, "but it will be the last if Israel succeeds in destroying the terrorist group Hamas."