The spokesman of the IDF named the condition for canceling the ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Israel will cancel ground operation in Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages and surrenders.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus in an interview with the Australian ABC.

"If Hamas were to come out of their hiding places that they hide underneath the Israeli civilians, which is what theyʼre doing now, return our hostages — all 212 of them — and surrender unconditionally, then the war would end," Conricus noted.

"If they wonʼt, we will probably have to go in and get it [a ground operation in Gaza] done," he added.

Conricus did not answer why a ground invasion has been delayed despite days of speculation, instead saying Israeli forces will "dismantle Hamas totally".

At the same time, the American TV channel CNN, citing sources, wrote that the White House is pressuring Israel to postpone the ground invasion in order to allow negotiations for the release of new hostages.

"The administration pressed Israeli leadership to delay [the offensive] because of progress on the hostage front" and the need to get trucks of aid into Gaza, one person familiar with the discussions said.