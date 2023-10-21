Bloomberg: Israel to discuss interim government in Gaza with US after Hamas is ousted

Israel is discussing with the US the possibility of creating an interim government in the Gaza Strip after the militants of the Hamas movement are ousted from there.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that such a government can be created with the support of the UN and with the participation of Arab states.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the discussions are still at an early stage and will depend on the further development of events, in particular, on the results of the ground operation of the Israeli army. Bloomberg notes that the creation of an interim government requires the support of the Arab states of the entire region, which is currently not guaranteed.

The US is also concerned that Israel has not sufficiently thought through the consequences of a ground operation and has no clear objective beyond the overthrow of Hamas. There are fears that the operation will develop into a full-fledged regional war.