Bloomberg: Israel to discuss interim government in Gaza with US after Hamas is ousted

Israel is discussing with the US the possibility of creating an interim government in the Gaza Strip after the militants of the Hamas movement are ousted from there.
Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that such a government can be created with the support of the UN and with the participation of Arab states.
According to the interlocutors of the publication, the discussions are still at an early stage and will depend on the further development of events, in particular, on the results of the ground operation of the Israeli army. Bloomberg notes that the creation of an interim government requires the support of the Arab states of the entire region, which is currently not guaranteed.
The US is also concerned that Israel has not sufficiently thought through the consequences of a ground operation and has no clear objective beyond the overthrow of Hamas. There are fears that the operation will develop into a full-fledged regional war.
- The Israeli government has officially declared that it does not plan to occupy the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden said that the occupation of the exclave would be a big mistake.
- The Israeli army is still preparing for a ground operation. Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal wrote that the US and EU countries asked Israel to postpone a ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to negotiate the release of people who were taken hostage by Hamas militants during the attack on Israel. The country allegedly agreed to wait under pressure.
- On October 20 , Hamas released the first two hostages — they are US citizens, a mother and daughter. According to Israel, a total of 199 people are held captive by militants.