Media: Hamas released two hostages for the first time

For the first time, the Hamas group has agreed to release the hostages — they are US citizens, a mother and daughter, CNN reports citing sources, adding that the women have been handed over to the Red Cross.
The Times of Israel, citing a senior Israeli official, notes that the freed hostages are Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie.
According to their rabbi, they live in Illinois, near Chicago, and came to Israel in October to celebrate a relativeʼs 85th birthday and Jewish holidays. Militants captured them in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the border with the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli publication also writes that Qatar negotiated with Hamas to release the mother and her daughter. The USA also contributed to this.
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. At least 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, and about 3,785 on the Palestinian side. As of October 20 , 18 Ukrainians have died in Israel due to the war with Hamas.
- 199 people are held captive by Hamas militants, according to the Israel Defense Forces.