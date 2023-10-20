Media: Hamas released two hostages for the first time

For the first time, the Hamas group has agreed to release the hostages — they are US citizens, a mother and daughter, CNN reports citing sources, adding that the women have been handed over to the Red Cross.

The Times of Israel, citing a senior Israeli official, notes that the freed hostages are Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie.

According to their rabbi, they live in Illinois, near Chicago, and came to Israel in October to celebrate a relativeʼs 85th birthday and Jewish holidays. Militants captured them in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel / Рабин Меїр Хехт від імені родини Раанан

The Israeli publication also writes that Qatar negotiated with Hamas to release the mother and her daughter. The USA also contributed to this.