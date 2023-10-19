The ambassador Korniychuk confirmed the death of 18 Ukrainians in Israel

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk denied information about the death of 23 Ukrainians during the war in Israel. According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country confirmed the death of 18 Ukrainians.

The ambassador announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We have confirmed information about 18 dead people, not 23. This information [about the death of 23 Ukrainians] is not true," he noted.

According to Korniychuk, Ukraine remains second only to the United States in the number of victims of the war in Israel.

The ambassador added that the situation with Ukrainians who are blocked in the Gaza Strip remains difficult. There are already 308 people on the evacuation list. Korniychuk predicts that their number may soon increase to 400.

About 450 Ukrainians have already been evacuated from Israel on three flights, at 11:00 p.m. on October 19, another flight is scheduled to leave for Romania — there are 150 seats on it, 18 have already been purchased.

At night, they confirmed the death of a Ukrainian woman in the Gaza Strip.