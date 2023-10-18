The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel: the number of dead Ukrainians has increased to 23

The Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky wrote that 23 Ukrainians died as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.
"As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 23 citizens of Ukraine were killed. This is the second number of foreigners killed during the attack after the United States," he noted.
At the same time, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a comment to "Babel" noted that these are the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel, and they are approximate, while Kyiv has information about 13 dead and 6 missing Ukrainians.
- On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip. There are already at least 1 400 dead on the Israeli side, and more than 3 000 on the Palestinian side. There are currently almost 260 Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip. The UN declared numerous violations of human rights on both sides.
- On October 17, the Ministry of Health, controlled by the Palestinian movement Hamas, announced an airstrike on the Ahli-Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, about 500 people died.