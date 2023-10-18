The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel: the number of dead Ukrainians has increased to 23

The Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky wrote that 23 Ukrainians died as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 23 citizens of Ukraine were killed. This is the second number of foreigners killed during the attack after the United States," he noted.

Telegram / Ambassador Brodsky

At the same time, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a comment to "Babel" noted that these are the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel, and they are approximate, while Kyiv has information about 13 dead and 6 missing Ukrainians.